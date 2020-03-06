APD officers charged in college student tasing incident booked in jail

ATLANTA — The six Atlanta police officers charged following an incident Saturday night after two college students were pulled from a car and tased, have all turned themselves in.
According to jail records, the six individuals were booked on Wednesday, one day after Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged them.
He said yesterday that they would all be granted signature bonds given the fact that they were police officers and the threat of COVID-19 . The officers had until Friday to turn themselves in.
Two officers were previously fired and three others were placed on desk duty after videos showed the concerning arrests of Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young. Bodycam video shows the two riding in a car near the downtown ferris wheel. It shows police on foot chasing the car, breaking a window and tasing the two occupants before pulling them from the car. Howard described it as a "vicious act."
RELATED: APD chief: Charges against officers a surprise, calls them 'political' as agencies assisting with protests pull out
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said she was surprised by the charges and called them political. In a memo to her staff obtained by 11Alive, Shields said they were doing an administrative investigation into the other officers involved and said, "criminal charges were never part of any discussion that I had with the Mayor or her administration."
Shields said, "Upon receiving the information, I called the DA and strongly expressed my concern, both to the appropriateness and the timing of any charges."
Multiple police departments have decided not to continue working the demonstrations downtown.
The names and charges are as follows. All were granted signature bonds.
Claud, Roland
Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor)
Gardner, Mark
Aggravated Assault (Felony)
Hood, Lonnie
Aggravated Assault (Felony) – 2 counts
Simple Battery (Misdemeanor)
Jones, Armon
Aggravated Battery (Felony)
Pointing or Aiming Pistol or Gun at Another (Misdemeanor)
Sauls, Willie
Aggravated Assault (Felony)
Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor)
Streeter, Ivory
Aggravated Assault (Felony)
Pointing or Aiming Pistol or Gun at Another (Misdemeanor)
RELATED: Warrants outline charges for Atlanta officers after Spelman, Morehouse students pulled from car, tased
Photos: Mugshots of officers charged
MORE HEADLINES:
'It’s not safe for black boys to be out today': Atlanta mayor writes of fear for son on day protests began