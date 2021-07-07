Another shooting occurs on metro Atlanta's interstate, man hospitalized

It started on Interstate 75/85 southbound near 10th Street around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Atlanta police said it received reports of an interstate shooting in Midtown that led to a crash on Tuesday.

It started on Interstate 75/85 southbound near 10th Street around 4:20 a.m.

According to police, it started with a car shooting at another vehicle. Authorities said, one of the cars involved in the shooting got into a crash on Interstate 20 near Gresham Road.

The driver of that car was taken to the hospital before DeKalb County Police officers arrived. Police said they went to the hospital and found a victim being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, however, they weren't able to speak to him due to the injuries.

Atlanta police said the victim is in stable condition.

11Alive has reported at least 20 interstate shootings passing through the metro area for 2021. That total only included shootings where police suspected someone shot from one car into or at another car.

Along Georgia highways and interstates, there are hundreds of cameras maintained by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The cameras though offer little help to police attempting to solve crimes; the video is only streamed live online and not recorded.

"The purpose of the cameras are to monitor real-time live traffic conditions," GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said in a previous email to 11Alive.

According to Dale, if the video was recorded GDOT would then need to save and store the video and it would also be considered a state record meaning, "anyone at any time could request footage be pulled for any reason," Dale wrote.

For anyone who witnesses a shooting on the interstate, Mike Puglise, an attorney in Gwinnett County and a former police officer told 11Alive's Joe Henke in April that authorities want their assistance. However, witnesses need to make sure they can do so safely.

"Observe anything you can see. If you can take down notes that you can give to law enforcement, most certainly do that. A tag number, of course trying to ID the shooter. But again don't put yourself in harm's way," he explained.

The most useful evidence though of an interstate shooting could be video evidence.

"Any help would be big and something like that, minute information a minute picture. Just the car identification. You don't know where that might lead," Puglise said.