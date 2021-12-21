$100k stolen from ATM, Athens-Clarke Police say

Two suspects were identified to be in their mid-twenties wearing black face masks, dark hoodies, jogger-style pants white shoes and latex gloves, police said.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke Police are investigating after two men allegedly stole roughly $100,000 from an ATM last Friday.

According to the police department, the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. at the Georgia Federal Credit Union in Athens.

When officers arrived, they saw the bank's ATM in the drive-thru area smashed open. Several muddy shoe prints were found around the ATM and tire marks led away from the scene, which police said indicated the suspects were using a truck to help them.

Several drawers were removed from the ATM and only two remained in the machine with several checks and a small amount of cash, according to police.

After consulting with the bank, Athens-Clarke Police said roughly $100,000 had been allegedly taken from the ATM and the destroyed ATM was valued at roughly $150,000.

When the bank's head of security arrived at the scene, he was able to provide Athens-Clarke Police with security footage. Two suspects, pictured below, were identified to be in their mid-twenties wearing black face masks, dark hoodies, jogger-style pants white shoes and latex gloves, police said.

The truck used in the security footage was identified as a Grey Ram 1500 truck. The truck was then abandoned on Maison Drive with its doors wide open, chains hanging from the back of it, and crowbars in the bed of the truck, investigators said. The owner of the truck told police it had been stolen just hours before.