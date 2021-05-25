Police: Man shot in Atlanta after stepping on gunman's foot

The man said he stepped on the shooter's foot.

ATLANTA — A man was shot early Tuesday morning on Edgewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta after the victim stepped on the shooter's foot, according to police.

It happened along the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue. Police said the victim walked past the shooter and stepped on his food. The guy whose foot was stepped on shot the man in the buttocks.

Police did not say if it was accidental or there was a confrontation between the two.

He was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.