Fatal shooting at Applebee's parking lot in Gwinnett County under investigation

The Gwinnett County Police Department said a call came in around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a person being shot at 5200 Stone Mountain Highway.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police began investigating a fatal shooting that happened in an Applebee's parking lot in Gwinnett County on Monday night.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said a call came in around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a person being shot at 5200 Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Stone Mountain. According to police and Google Maps, that address is a parking lot between Applebee's and O'Reilly's Auto Parts.

Officers found a man lying in the parking lot when they arrived and said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives said they are actively pursuing leads regarding the possibility of an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the victim. In an effort to gather more evidence, local businesses in the area are being asked if any surveillance footage shows what led up to the shooting.

Authorities have not found any indication that the victim was at the Applebee's restaurant before the shooting incident. The identity of the deceased individual will be withheld until their next of kin has been officially notified, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide valuable tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting the website www.stopcrimeATL.com.