Snellville used car dealer accused of hiring hit man to kill ex-girlfriend/business partner arrested: court docs

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Snellville used car dealer who allegedly hired a hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend and former business partner was arrested in Texas on Friday, according to court documents released to 11Alive.

Stoney Williams was wanted for murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Courtney Owens inside the offices of their used car business, Royal Court Motors in Gwinnett County on Dec. 9.

After being on the run for over three months, police found Williams just outside of Houston by Pasadena Police Department. He was arrested and is being charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, court records show.

On the night of the alleged murder, detectives spoke with Stoney Williams at the dealership that afternoon and evening, as investigators processed the scene for evidence.

It wasn’t long before Gwinnett County police concluded that the 41-year-old Williams arranged to have Courtney Owens killed.

Arrest warrants say the hired gunman walked into the dealership, made Owens go to her knees, then shot her in the head with a rifle, and walked away.

Williams disappeared in early January after police arrested 23-year-old Wesley Vickers of Lilburn, who they say was the gunman who shot and killed Owens.

Just before Vickers’ arrest and Williams’ disappearance, Williams created a tribute page on Facebook, in honor of Owens, showing photos of them on vacations together. He described her as an angel on earth. He wrote that she shined so bright, and he was longing to see her again.

In Owens’ obituary last month, Williams was listed as her fiancé.