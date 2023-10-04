Man wanted following shooting at LaGrange furniture store that hurt 2 employees

A 19-year-old woman was also detained in the shooting.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A shooting at Aaron's Furniture in LaGrange left two employees hurt Monday evening, authorities said. One arrest has been made, but police say they're searching for the suspect's accomplice.

LaGrange Police Department investigators said the shooting happened at the store located at 222 Commerce Avenue, where the furniture rental is located just before 5:45 p.m. The store also offers rent-to-own electronics and appliances.

Police said when they arrived they found two employees shot. They were treated for their wounds at the scene.

Police learned a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man identified as Taquavious Smith were involved in the shooting.

The pair had been involved in a dispute with the victims, according to investigators. Police did not clarify if they took issue with both employees.

The two suspects drove away from the store in a black car. The 19-year-old was found shortly after the shooting at her home and detained, according to police.

Smith is still wanted and is believed to be armed. Authorities said they are working to get warrants for both suspects. The two are accused of aggravated assault.