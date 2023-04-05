1 year later | Relatives of Grantville gun store murders establish scholarship honoring youngest victim

Tommy Richard, Sr., Evelyn Hawk and Alexander Like were killed at their family business Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range last year.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — It was a tragedy that has loomed over the Grantville community for nearly a year as a beloved family grieved the loss of three relatives who were shot and killed in their own business.

To mark a year since the death of Tommy Richard Hawk, Sr., Evelyn Hawk and Alexander Luke Hawk, members of the Hawk family have chosen to honor their loss by launching a scholarship.

On Thursday, family members will formally announce the Luke Hawk Scholarship for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, honoring the teen's aspirations to attend the school.

"Luke was so proud to be attending ABAC as a freshman in the Fall of 2022," Shelby Wright-Whitlock, the family spokesperson and Luke's aunt said in a news release. "We thought a scholarship was the most powerful way to demonstrate that sense of hope and light that the family continues to shine during these darker days."

Luke and his grandparents were killed on April 8, 2022, at their Coweta County mom-and-pop gun shop. Tommy and his wife Evelyn were both 75 years old. Luke was 18. It was his father Richard Hawk that found them dead at Lock, Stock & Barrel gun shop and shooting range.

Richard, who also served as the Coweta County coroner, drove to the business when they didn't come home for supper and made the devastating discovery.

A few days later, Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, was arrested. Authorities said Muse knew the family and was a frequent customer. He was accused of robbery, swiping more than three dozen guns during the homicide. Muse is set to be arraigned later this month.

While Muse's case weaves through the justice system, the family said it's focused on healing.

They have already raised nearly half the necessary funds to award a full scholarship to an ABAC freshman student. According to the family spokesperson, they are still raising funds so that the first recipient can use the scholarship for the Fall 2023 semester.