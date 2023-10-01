Man fatally shot at home in Atlanta's Capitol View neighborhood, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in the Capitol View neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home along Allene Avenue SW just after 10 p.m. for a person shot call. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot several times.

He was rushed to Grady Hospital where he died despite lifesaving efforts from hospital staff.

It's not yet known what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.