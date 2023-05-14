x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man stabbed at Decatur apartment complex | What we know

There is no word yet on a suspect.
Credit: AP
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DECATUR, Ga. — Detectives with DeKalb County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at an apartment complex on Mistry Waters Drive Sunday.

Officers said they initially received the call at 11:15 a.m.

Once on the scene, they discovered a man in his early 30s with a stab wound. He was transported to an hospital and his injury was described as non-life-threatening. 

Police add that the victim got into some sort of dispute at the apartment, which lead to the stabbing.

There is no word yet on a suspect though.

A search of the address reveals it to be the Hidden Valley apartment complex.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Former Clayton County sheriff to report to federal prison

Before You Leave, Check This Out