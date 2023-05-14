Man stabbed at Decatur apartment complex | What we know

DECATUR, Ga. — Detectives with DeKalb County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at an apartment complex on Mistry Waters Drive Sunday.
Officers said they initially received the call at 11:15 a.m.
Once on the scene, they discovered a man in his early 30s with a stab wound. He was transported to an hospital and his injury was described as non-life-threatening.
Police add that the victim got into some sort of dispute at the apartment, which lead to the stabbing.
There is no word yet on a suspect though.
A search of the address reveals it to be the Hidden Valley apartment complex.