Over $300K of marijuana found inside stolen car in Hapeville, police say

Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle after it entered the city.

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Hapeville Police said they uncovered a lot more than just a stolen car after it crossed into its jurisdiction Monday night.

The city's flock camera system alerted officers to the stolen car. Police then pulled the car over on Dogwood Drive and arrested the two people inside.

After the car was recovered and confiscated, officers said they found 21,989 grams of marijuana inside the car – a street value worth a whopping $329,835. They also discovered a loaded pistol in the car as well.

"Thank you Sgt. Williams, Officer K. Stevens, and Officer T. Brown for a job well done!" the Hapeville Police Department said in a statement.