DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a man in connection with an attempted robbery and deadly shooting that left two people dead and another person injured.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Angelo Lenon of Newnan on two counts of felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Authorities said Jeremie Tyson and Andrew Barkley died from their injuries.

Law enforcement officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Vineyard of Flat Shoals Apartments on Flat Shoals Road just before 2 a.m. March 14.

Angelo Lenon

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Two killed, one hurt in apartment shooting in DeKalb

Authorities arrived to find one man lying on the ground in front of an apartment building with a gunshot wound to the chest. The second victim was found lying in the grass shot in the stomach, critically wounded. The third victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

A witness later told authorities he heard gunshots and saw a black male wearing all black with white shoes run out the front of the location.

Police recovered two handguns and an AR-15 style rifle from the location. Officers said drugs were also recovered from the scene.

On Monday The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office located Lenon at a Newnan business, where he was taken into custody.

ALSO READ |

Woman charged with killing pedestrian, but teen's identity remains a mystery

Court rejects appeal from Georgia death row inmate, despite evidence juror used racial slurs

Police in north Fulton issue warning for sexual assault suspect

Woman drives off, steals ambulance with worker inside, authorities say