Atlanta Police looking for prowler suspect seen near Westside Park; $5K reward available

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Tuesday they were searching for a suspected prowler who caused damage at a home near the Westside Park in August.

According to APD, the suspect was seen on a doorbell camera at a home on Waysome Way NW on Aug. 7.

The department said officers "spoke with a female victim who stated she observed a male on her ring camera prowling around her home." They added the man was gone by the time they arrived.

"The victim also noticed damage to the rear of her home which appeared to be an attempted forced entry. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," police said.

They released the doorbell camera recording and a still image of the prowler suspect:

APD said a $5,000 reward is available in the case. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here.