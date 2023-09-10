Road rage shooting kills 1, injures another in Lilburn; suspect in custody, police say

The suspected shooter was taken into police custody, according to authorities.

LILBURN, Ga. — One person is dead and another is wounded after tensions escalated in what police are calling a road rage shooting in Gwinnett County on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just after noon at the entrance of the Durham Ridge subdivision in Lilburn. The neighborhood is at the intersection of Harbins Road NW and Dickens Road NW.

The suspected shooter was taken into police custody, according to authorities. Lilburn Police said that two vehicles were involved in the incident.