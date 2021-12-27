x
Driver slams into security shack, kills guard on duty | Georgia State Patrol

The person drove through a guard shack, crash investigators said.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A driver is facing charges after drunkenly driving through a security guard shack, killing the person inside, troopers said.

Georgia State Patrol said the driver was under the influence of alcohol Monday at 2:45 a.m. while driving on Sun City Parkway in Griffin at Jordon Hill Road. Law enforcement were called to the area for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Troopers said a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro left the roadway and plowed through an occupied guard shack. There was a person inside, according to GSP.

Authorities added that the guard on duty died at the scene. Troopers later learned the driver involved was intoxicated, a news release reads.

The driver was taken into custody and taken to the Spalding County Jail, troopers said. 

    

