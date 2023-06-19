Fatal shooting at apartment complex sparks another dispute, Atlanta Police say

Another dispute happened as officers arrived, police said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Monday evening.

The scene unfolded at a complex on Moury Avenue. The address is in the area of the Village at Carver neighborhood.

Police said another man was hurt in an initial shooting. As officers arrived, another dispute unfolded, investigators added.

An 11Alive crew at the scene saw people gather near officers in the parking lot of the complex. Officers have also set up crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the lot. At least one person was detained by police.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and officers are still collecting details at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.