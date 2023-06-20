Police at scene of apartment shooting sent scrambling when more shots were fired. It happened at a vigil for teens killed there last year.

Monday's scene unfolded at the complex on Moury Avenue SW just after 6:30 p.m. Police said two people were shot during the vigil where one man was killed.

ATLANTA — A southeast Atlanta community is feeling a sense of never-ending devastation after a deadly shooting broke out Monday while people were gathered at a vigil mourning the loss of two teens killed there a year ago.

Monday's scene unfolded at the Villages at Carver complex on Moury Avenue SW just after 6:30 p.m. Atlanta police said two people were shot during the vigil, where one man was killed and another was injured.

As police worked to investigate that shooting, officers scrambled as more shots were fired on the other side of the apartment complex.

At least one person was detained by police on Monday. Police did not say if the person detained was the suspect.

Monday night's vigil was meant to remember 18-year-olds Jamarquez McCrary and Nyriek Olds who were found last year with multiple gunshot wounds in the breezeway at the complex, according to a police report.

Despite life-saving measures, they both were pronounced dead. Darshae Barnes Jr. was later arrested and charged in connection the killings after police released surveillance video.

But this is not the only time police have responded to the area for reports of a shooting. Back on May 7, police were called to investigate after a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were shot.

Before that, on Jan. 24, authorities said a pair of Good Samaritans took another gunshot wound victim to the hospital as police responded to the shooting near 187 Moury Ave.

Now, the search is on for the person who pulled the trigger in the latest shooting, killing the latest victim.

11Alive reached out to the complex's leasing office Tuesday to reach the owner or property manager about the recent shootings, but received no response.