Suspect arrested in Alabama faces felony charges in multiple metro Atlanta counties, authorities say

A suspect arrested in Alabama over the weekend will be extradited to Georgia in connection to multiple felony charges in Coweta County, Fulton County and Chattahoochee Hills, according to police.
Last Friday, police investigated an armed robbery on Wilkerson Mill Road, just east of Cochran Mill Road in Chattahoochee Hills. The victim was forced at gunpoint to give up his laptop, cell phone and wallet, a release from the city stated.
The suspect, later identified by police as Michael Butler, then pulled into the driveway of a home on Hutcheson Ferry Road, near Cochran Mill Road, where he encountered a man near a pond, according to a release.
Butler is accused of shooting the man several times before driving away in an older model Toyota-style sedan with no license plate tag, police said.
He's believed to have committed multiple felonies in Alabama before arriving in Chattahoochee Hills. Butler is also being charged with multiple felonies in Coweta County in connection to crimes after leaving Chattahoochee Hills, a release stated.
Butler was later arrested in Alabama Saturday night and is currently in the custody of another jurisdiction facing previous felony charges. Chattahoochee Hills Police said he will be extradited to Georgia.
He's also being charged with the following in Chattahoochee Hills and Fulton County:
- Home Invasion – 1st-degree Aggravated Assault (2 charges)
- Armed Robbery
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Authorities said additional charges are possible pending a multi-jurisdiction investigation.
