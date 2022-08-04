'He made me the woman that I am now' | Mother of man killed in shooting near Atlantic Station wants answers

Regina Whittier learned Wednesday her son had been shot and killed in Atlanta. She traveled from Alabama the next morning to try and learn what exactly happened.

ATLANTA — Taurus Jefferies, Jr. was the oldest of Regina Whittier's five children.

"God gave him to me for 25 years, I don't know why only 25," Whittier said Thursday during an exclusive interview with 11Alive.

Whittier, who lives in Alabama, said her son had been living with family in Atlanta since he was 13 and she would see him often. As an adult, he was working in the music industry and continuing his education.

"He was my first love," Whittier said of her son. "He made me the woman that I am now."

Right now though, Whittier is struggling. Wednesday afternoon she received a phone call from one of her other sons. That son said Taurus had been shot near Atlantic Station.

An hour later that son called again to tell their mother Taurus had died.

"He was crying so bad that I just hung up the phone because I didn't want to hear what he had to tell me and I just prayed," she said.

The shooting happened just before noon on Wednesday next to the Ellington Apartments by Atlantic Station and the intersection of 17th St. and Mecaslin St.

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting, but haven't released any details of a possible motive.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed Friday the victim is 25-year-old Taurus Jefferies, Jr.

"I didn't have any clues so that is why I said, 'I want to go to the crime scene," Whittier said.

On Thursday she traveled from her home in Mobile, Alabama to Atlanta and went to the spot where her son was shot.

She was searching for anyone that witnessed the shooting or had information that could help her understand what happened.

"Taurus had people who loved him, a mother who loved him, and a mother who is going to find out what is going on. I don't care whose head I have to go over," Whittier said.

So far though, she hasn't been able to find any answers and is begging for anyone with info to come forward. Whittier said as of Friday afternoon Atlanta Police hadn't met with her to discuss the case, but she wants to meet with detectives assigned to finding her son's killer.

"Please come out and just tell me something," Whittier said. "I'm just a mother who is concerned and wants justice for her son."