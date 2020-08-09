One of two Texas fugitives taken into custody by Georgia authorities

29-year-old Dalton Lee Potter remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday morning that one of two Texas fugitives involved in a shootout with Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies on Monday morning has been taken into custody.

Jonathan Hosmer, 47, was one of the two fugitives being sought in connection with the shootout on Interstate 75 in Dalton.

The GBI had issued a Blue Alert for Hosmer and 29-year-old Dalton Potter in connection with the incident.

According to the GBI, Potter was driving a stolen trailer. During a traffic stop, Potter fired "numerous gunshots" at Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle, according to GBI Special Agent in Charge Joe Montgomery.

Hackney was struck by gunfire, but he was not seriously injured as a result of his vest, Montgomery said. A second deputy returned fire, but Potter was able to escape, driving southbound on I-75, according to Montgomery.

Potter wrecked the truck later, Montgomery said, and the stolen trailer was found on I-75 near the Whitfield/Gordon county line.

If you have any information on Potter, please contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706-370-4900. pic.twitter.com/NueHUb980o — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 8, 2020

The GBI said Hosmer was seen on a home surveillance system in a subdivision near the location where the truck wrecked. His charges are still pending.

Potter remains at large, and should still be considered armed and dangerous.

A Blue Alert remains in effect for his capture. Anyone with information about Potter or his whereabouts is asked to call the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706-370-4900.

A 'Blue Alert' is issued when a violent criminal who has killed or seriously injured law enforcement officers have not been apprehended and may be of serious threat to the public.