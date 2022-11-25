Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

There were several shootings on what is expected to be a thankful day on November 24.

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police.

Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.

One injured at an apartment, and dispute turns into shooting at popular nightclub

Atlanta Police Department responded to three of the six shootings, all happening before 5 p.m. The first call came in the early hours of the morning before 2 a.m. at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road, which is the Helios' Apartments, according to APD.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man shot, and detectives said he'd been in an argument with the gunman. The man was taken to Grady Hospital, but police have not released his condition. APD didn't say if anyone was arrested in the shooting.

A few hours later, APD was called back to Grady Hospital regarding a person that was shot at 241 Forsyth St. SW, which is Magic City, a popular adult nightclub. The department said the victim was driven in a private car from the club to the hospital. This, too, happened after a dispute between two people. Police didn't give out the man's condition. It's unclear if a suspect was arrested.

Person shot near MARTA bus station on Cleveland Avenue

Later in the evening, after 4 p.m., Atlanta and MARTA Police responded to a shooting at 445 Cleveland Ave SE. An 11Alive crew on the scene saw a baseball cap, shell casings and a shoe box being guarded by officers just across the street from Fairway Gardens Apartments.

People at the scene said that someone was shot along the road not far from the MARTA bus station. They said the victim was found in the back area of an apartment complex close to the area. Crime scene tape was stretched across a large area near one of the buildings. Around 6 p.m., police confirmed the victim died at the hospital. As of Thursday night, the Fulton County Medical Examiner hadn't identified the victim. No suspect information was released.

Two other shootings happened in DeKalb County, one involving a teenager. The first happened around 11:30 a.m. in a parking lot off Candler Road and Interstate 20.

Thanksgiving Day shootout off Candler Road in DeKalb County

Officers with DeKalb County Police Department said that a man was shot after engaging in a shootout with another person. Police did not report any other victims and did not say if they knew who the suspect was. DeKalb Police also added that there were two active crime scenes at the area.

Police said the man was in critical condition on Thursday but have not provided another update on his condition.

Teen killed walking up to Shell gas station

The other deadly shooting happened at a Shell Food Mart gas station in Stone Mountain around 7 p.m. DeKalb County Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

Investigators said two people were shot, including a 17-year-old named Jeremiah Eubanks, who was killed walking to the gas station and another person police have not identified. The second person was taken to the hospital and is expected to live, police said.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating. There are no arrests in the case.

Father kills daughter and himself in deadly shooting

The incident started in Henry County when officers were told that two children were taken from their residence during a domestic dispute. The department had to contact Clayton County to conduct the welfare check since the suspect had gone out of their jurisdiction. Police said they found the man, identified as Lionel Edwards in a car. The department said he drove off and hit a bush, stopping the car.

That's when officers with Clayton Police said they heard a shot fired inside the car, and when they ran to approach, a child was found shot multiple times in the passenger seat.