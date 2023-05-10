This Georgia nursing school was ranked best in the country, according to new report

It also included several other Georgia schools including Augusta University hitting the No. 54 spot and the Mercer University Bears coming in at the No. 102 spot.

ATLANTA — The Eagles have swooped in making Emory University the No. 1 spot in Best Nursing Schools for a master's degree in the country, according to a U.S. News & World report for 2023 and 2024.

Behind the Mercer Bears was Clayton State University and Brenau University in Gainesville.

Emory University beat the illustrious John Hopkins University, which is known for it's education in medicine, and the University of Pennsylvania.

According to the U.S. News & World report, schools are ranked based on performance and excellence.

Most Georgia schools including Georgia State University and Georgia Southern were unranked.

To view the full list of Georgia schools in U.S. News & World report, click here. To see all colleges and universities in the country ranking for Best Nursing Schools for 2023 and 2024, click here.

