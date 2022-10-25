Gwinnett County is collecting feedback on next year's school calendar | Here are the options

Certain holidays are included in calendar options and outline digital learning days.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools is calling on the community to help shape the calendar for the next school year.

The district has offered four calendar options with differing school year start dates, digital learning days, fall breaks, winter breaks, spring breaks and teacher planning days.

"These options were built based on feedback received from students, staff, families, and our community from previous school calendars," the district website said.

The first calendar option is similar to the 2021-2022 school year calendar, the district said.

Community members supporting the second calendar option highlight that it creates breaks around other popular holidays like Eid al-Fitr, Rosh Hashana, Yom Kippur and Diwali. Calendar four also marks off some holidays.

The third calendar option removes staggered start days and two digital learning days, combining options found in the first and second calendars.

These options are offered in four other languages besides English. Translation can be found on the district website.

People can vote on their preferred option through Oct. 31. Families can fill out the survey using the district's link.

The school calendar will be released during the November Board of Education meeting, the district said.