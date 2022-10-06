Gwinnett County election guide 2022

Here's a look at what county-specific items voters will find on their ballots.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Election Day is right around the corner on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with multiple races on a local, state, and national level.

Gwinnett County voters will have an opportunity to pick state senators, and representatives and weigh in on county issues.

Here's what to know before heading to the ballot box.

How to check if you're registered

This information can all be found on the Georgia Secretary of State's Office's My Voter Page:

Enter your first initial, last name, county of residence and date of birth. Enter your Georgia ID or driver's license number. If you are registered to vote, all your information will be available.

The page also allows you to view your U.S. Congressional District, Georgia Senate District and Georgia House District.

For more information on checking your registration, including what to do if you've changed your address recently, click here.

Where do I go to vote?

Your My Voter Page will, again, will be the key source of information here.

The name and address of your precinct, links to early voting and absentee ballot dropbox locations, along with a sample ballot, should all be available on this page if you are registered to vote.

Who's on the ballot?

For State Senate

State House of Representatives

For Solicitor General of Gwinnett County

County Commission - District 2

County Commission - District 4

Gwinnett County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

David Schmid

David Vanlandingham

Special election questions

What is this?: Essentially, it's a 1% sales and uses tax that will be in effect for six years starting on April 1, 2023.

The tax will help raise $1,350,000,000 for courthouse facility renovation, transportation (roads, streets, bridges, sidewalks and related facilities and equipment), public safety facilities and equipment, park, trail and recreational facilities and equipment, senior services facilities, animal welfare facility renovation, fleet management facility expansion, city administrative facilities and equipment, city water, sewer and utility capital improvements, city stormwater capital outlay projects, city parking facilities, city cultural and civic facilities and equipment, and city general obligation debt retirement.

The vote would also approve of the issuance of general obligation debt of Gwinnett County in the principal amount of not to exceed $100,000,000 for the purpose of one or more of the above projects that will be owned or operated or both by Gwinnett County.



