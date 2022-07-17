Parents say they're concerned about safety as school year approaches

Clayton County Schools will be back in session on Wednesday, August 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Top of mind for Alicia Taylor is her children and their education. She has one daughter in middle school and another in high school. Both will be students in the Clayton County School District in August.

"To be honest, I'm waiting for the school year to start...I tell them all the time that we live in a different time today," Taylor said.

Over the years, she explained there have been instances where she was concerned about her daughter's safety. She explains she's heard about instances where weapons were brought to schools despite safety procedures being in place.

Recently, the Clayton County School District announced a clear backpack policy would be in place across the district. Previously, the policy was mandated by individual schools. Taylor said that she doesn't believe the policy will be effective.

"I don't know if that was to make us feel better," she said. "I thought it was the stupidest thing I've ever heard."

Student safety has been a major topic of discussion for schools across metro Atlanta. The Cobb County School District recently passed a measure creating a new position that allows some employees to carry a gun on school grounds with the superintendent's approval. The measure, however, does not include teachers.

It's a measure Taylor is unsure about seeing implemented in her daughter's school district, but she is open to other solutions that a presented to the board.