Spelman College reportedly receives another bomb threat

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Spelman College in Atlanta reportedly received another bomb threat Tuesday morning. A student sent 11Alive a copy of the alert that went out informing them of the latest threat.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the school and spotted a police cruiser on campus.

Some students on social media said this is at least the third threat the school has received this semester. The school said on Feb. 1 it was one of several historically Black colleges and universities to receive a threat. And last month, Spelman also received a threat when multiple HBCUs across the country again had reports of similar actions.

Just last week, the FBI announced it had identified six persons of interest in threats made to HBCUS. The agency said six juveniles are part of their investigation, according to reporting from NBC News. The outlet reported Wednesday a law enforcement official said the six "tech savvy" juveniles are persons of interest in the case and suspected of making the threats.