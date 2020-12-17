Biden press pool reporter tests positive after trip to Atlanta rally

The reporter was not in close contact as defined by the CDC with the President-elect, according to a statement.

ATLANTA — A member of the press pool that traveled to Atlanta to cover a Tuesday rally held by Joe Biden for Georgia's Democratic runoff candidates has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the office of President-elect Biden via the press pool confirmed the infection.

"Today, a member of the press pool who traveled with the President-elect yesterday received a positive PCR test for COVID-19," the statement said. "We initiated contact tracing protocols immediately, and this person was not ever in close contact as defined by the CDC with the President-elect. He also adhered to masking and social distancing guidelines at all times during the trip."

No other member of the President-elect's staff has been assessed to be at risk for exposure or transmission of the virus, according to the statement.



The President-elect was in Atlanta Tuesday to drum up support for Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the tight U.S. Senate runoff races. The winners of the January races would determine control of the Senate for the first half of a Biden Administration.