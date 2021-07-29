Businesses prepare to change protocols under Atlanta's renewed mask mandate

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for masks to be worn indoors in public places

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta followed Savannah's lead as the second major city in Georgia to reimplement a mask mandate. It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of the highly transmissible Delta variant causing a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Metro Atlanta, Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb counties are considered to have a high community spread, according to the CDC. Gwinnett County is considered to have substantial spread.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order this week, calling for masks to be worn indoors in public places, including businesses. Governor Brian Kemp fired back, saying he would not support any lockdowns or statewide mask mandates in Georgia.

Employees at Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft have had to wear masks since reopening during the pandemic. Owner Simon Lee said when numbers dropped drastically in the spring, he briefly thought about adjusting the restaurant's mask policy. Now, he's worried the Delta variant could prove troublesome for his workers and employees.

"We don’t mind continuing to have the masks on and all the personal protective equipment guidelines because after all, safety comes first – safety for our employees and customers," Lee said. “I know it’s hard and I know it’s very difficult for people to put on the mask, it’s been a year. I have lost a lot of friends, workers and family. So this is not something to be taken lightly.”

Peter Dale, who owns Maepole in the Summerhill community of Atlanta, just opened the restaurant in April. At first, the restaurant only provided takeout service. As the number of vaccinations went up and caseloads went down, more customers wandered into the store and masks went away. However, under Atlanta's new mask mandate, the masks will return to the new eatery, and Dale fears morale could suffer.

“It’s a little bit concerning that we may be going backward instead of forward," Dale said. “Restaurant kitchens are hot, it’s uncomfortable. And also, we don't get to see people smile and our customers don't get to see us smile and have a much more personal interaction. In the restaurant business, we’re used to not making everybody happy. Some people are going to love you. Some people aren’t. With all this, masks and no masks, you’re going to alienate somebody."

Dale said there's been some confusion around mask messaging, and he understands that the CDC has a challenging task in managing that messaging with an unpredictable variant strain of the coronavirus. As a restaurant owner, Dale said businesses will have to prepare for changing guidelines, possibly with little to no notice.

Atlanta can look to DeKalb County, which has had its current mask ordinance in place since July 2020. DeKalb County was one of the first in the state to enact a mask ordinance. CEO Michael Thurmond cited spiking cases, the Delta variant and the need to be proactive.

“This is an insidious, deadly disease, and it’s our responsibility to do everything we can to protect the health and welfare of our citizens," Thurmond said. "This virus is very resilient, and it will not be defeated until we as Americans all come together, beyond the political divide, follow the science, and do what’s right not just or ourselves and families but our entire community.”

Thurmond encouraged more people to get vaccinated to also prevent the spread of COVID-19. DeKalb has recently offered monetary incentives to promote vaccinations.

As a supporter of the Atlanta and Savannah mask mandates, Thurmond said the CDC pointed to mask wearing early on as a measure to stop the spread of the virus. There is a provision in DeKalb's mask ordinance allowing people to claim religious or medical reasons not to wear a mask indoors in public places.