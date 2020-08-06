Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,208 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/11-5/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.29.

There have been 52,497 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 608.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 611.57.

There have been 8,746 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May June 8, there were 819 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by county:

Appling 189 13

Atkinson 60 2

Bacon 146 3

Baker 37 3

Baldwin 388 29

Banks 92 1

Barrow 353 20

Bartow 523 39

Ben Hill 93 1

Berrien 59 1

Bibb 509 31

Bleckley 51 0

Brantley 63 2

Brooks 83 8

Bryan 78 5

Bulloch 83 3

Burke 125 6

Butts 244 24

Calhoun 138 6

Camden 69 1

Candler 15 0

Carroll 585 28

Catoosa 164 0

Charlton 34 1

Chatham 552 28

Chattahoochee 173 0

Chattooga 25 2

Cherokee 975 35

Clarke 325 15

Clay 49 2

Clayton 1343 52

Clinch 70 2

Cobb 3298 196

Coffee 300 14

Colquitt 569 15

Columbia 278 8

Cook 56 1

Coweta 468 9

Crawford 29 0

Crisp 239 8

Dade 41 1

Dawson 114 1

DeKalb 4054 125

Decatur 214 6

Dodge 53 2

Dooly 191 12

Dougherty 1806 149

Douglas 601 25

Early 249 31

Echols 146 0

Effingham 78 1

Elbert 82 0

Emanuel 31 2

Evans 6 0

Fannin 55 1

Fayette 247 15

Floyd 326 15

Forsyth 556 12

Franklin 134 1

Fulton 4887 256

Gilmer 160 1

Glascock 1 0

Glynn 157 2

Gordon 203 16

Grady 120 4

Greene 80 7

Gwinnett 4598 139

Habersham 562 26

Hall 2642 50

Hancock 199 26

Haralson 52 4

Harris 130 6

Hart 40 0

Heard 36 3

Henry 767 22

Houston 402 19

Irwin 34 1

Jackson 232 7

Jasper 49 1

Jeff Davis 46 1

Jefferson 51 1

Jenkins 29 2

Johnson 83 2

Jones 49 0

Lamar 76 3

Lanier 32 2

Laurens 112 1

Lee 367 22

Liberty 87 1

Lincoln 16 1

Long 17 1

Lowndes 461 4

Lumpkin 103 1

Macon 106 7

Madison 65 1

Marion 59 2

McDuffie 72 5

McIntosh 15 1

Meriwether 109 2

Miller 42 0

Mitchell 419 34

Monroe 123 11

Montgomery 13 0

Morgan 39 0

Murray 110 1

Muscogee 808 22

Newton 395 10

Non-Georgia Resident 2502 32

Oconee 125 9

Oglethorpe 67 7

Paulding 354 13

Peach 78 6

Pickens 52 4

Pierce 119 4

Pike 62 3

Polk 145 1

Pulaski 45 2

Putnam 100 9

Quitman 14 1

Rabun 26 1

Randolph 183 19

Richmond 645 32

Rockdale 314 8

Schley 18 1

Screven 58 3

Seminole 46 2

Spalding 296 21

Stephens 145 3

Stewart 57 1

Sumter 496 46

Talbot 41 2

Taliaferro 1 0

Tattnall 32 0

Taylor 23 2

Telfair 38 1

Terrell 217 26

Thomas 357 33

Tift 320 20

Toombs 68 4

Towns 30 1

Treutlen 14 0

Troup 446 11

Turner 140 13

Twiggs 19 1

Union 49 1

Unknown 1322 2

Upson 290 35

Walker 195 0

Walton 303 16

Ware 249 14

Warren 18 0

Washington 75 1

Wayne 26 0

Webster 14 1

Wheeler 14 0

White 114 3

Whitfield 504 9

Wilcox 117 14

Wilkes 34 1

Wilkinson 71 7

Worth 240 21