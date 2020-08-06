x
Skip Navigation

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,208 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/11-5/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.29.
  • There have been 52,497 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 608.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 611.57.
  • There have been 8,746 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May June 8, there were 819 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

Cases and deaths by county:

Appling    189    13

Atkinson    60    2

Bacon    146    3

Baker    37    3

Baldwin    388    29

Banks    92    1

Barrow    353    20

Bartow    523    39

Ben Hill    93    1

Berrien    59    1

Bibb    509    31

Bleckley    51    0

Brantley    63    2

Brooks    83    8

Bryan    78    5

Bulloch    83    3

Burke    125    6

Butts    244    24

Calhoun    138    6

Camden    69    1

Candler    15    0

Carroll    585    28

Catoosa    164    0

Charlton    34    1

Chatham    552    28

Chattahoochee    173    0

Chattooga    25    2

Cherokee    975    35

Clarke    325    15

Clay    49    2

Clayton    1343    52

Clinch    70    2

Cobb    3298    196

Coffee    300    14

Colquitt    569    15

Columbia    278    8

Cook    56    1

Coweta    468    9

Crawford    29    0

Crisp    239    8

Dade    41    1

Dawson    114    1

DeKalb    4054    125

Decatur    214    6

Dodge    53    2

Dooly    191    12

Dougherty    1806    149

Douglas    601    25

Early    249    31

Echols    146    0

Effingham    78    1

Elbert    82    0

Emanuel    31    2

Evans    6    0

Fannin    55    1

Fayette    247    15

Floyd    326    15

Forsyth    556    12

Franklin    134    1

Fulton    4887    256

Gilmer    160    1

Glascock    1    0

Glynn    157    2

Gordon    203    16

Grady    120    4

Greene    80    7

Gwinnett    4598    139

Habersham    562    26

Hall    2642    50

Hancock    199    26

Haralson    52    4

Harris    130    6

Hart    40    0

Heard    36    3

Henry    767    22

Houston    402    19

Irwin    34    1

Jackson    232    7

Jasper    49    1

Jeff Davis    46    1

Jefferson    51    1

Jenkins    29    2

Johnson    83    2

Jones    49    0

Lamar    76    3

Lanier    32    2

Laurens    112    1

Lee    367    22

Liberty    87    1

Lincoln    16    1

Long    17    1

Lowndes    461    4

Lumpkin    103    1

Macon    106    7

Madison    65    1

Marion    59    2

McDuffie    72    5

McIntosh    15    1

Meriwether    109    2

Miller    42    0

Mitchell    419    34

Monroe    123    11

Montgomery    13    0

Morgan    39    0

Murray    110    1

Muscogee    808    22

Newton    395    10

Non-Georgia Resident    2502    32

Oconee    125    9

Oglethorpe    67    7

Paulding    354    13

Peach    78    6

Pickens    52    4

Pierce    119    4

Pike    62    3

Polk    145    1

Pulaski    45    2

Putnam    100    9

Quitman    14    1

Rabun    26    1

Randolph    183    19

Richmond    645    32

Rockdale    314    8

Schley    18    1

Screven    58    3

Seminole    46    2

Spalding    296    21

Stephens    145    3

Stewart    57    1

Sumter    496    46

Talbot    41    2

Taliaferro    1    0

Tattnall    32    0

Taylor    23    2

Telfair    38    1

Terrell    217    26

Thomas    357    33

Tift    320    20

Toombs    68    4

Towns    30    1

Treutlen    14    0

Troup    446    11

Turner    140    13

Twiggs    19    1

Union    49    1

Unknown    1322    2

Upson    290    35

Walker    195    0

Walton    303    16

Ware    249    14

Warren    18    0

Washington    75    1

Wayne    26    0

Webster    14    1

Wheeler    14    0

White    114    3

Whitfield    504    9

Wilcox    117    14

Wilkes    34    1

Wilkinson    71    7

Worth    240    21

MORE HEADLINES

Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is 'rare,' WHO official says

Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water announce reopening dates

Georgia Aquarium announces reopening date following coronavirus shutdown

100 days after first confirmed coronavirus case, reopening to test New York