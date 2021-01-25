Coronavirus in Georgia | New deaths, cases fall below 14-day average

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,854 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/12-1/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/29-1/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.43.
- There have been 722,062 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,530 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5667.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,847.
- There have been 48,498 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 113 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 270.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 25, there were HOSP current hospitalizations – a decrease of 80 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1652 47
Atkinson 729 12
Bacon 956 24
Baker 148 6
Baldwin 3354 85
Banks 1416 25
Barrow 6908 87
Bartow 8534 147
Ben Hill 1398 47
Berrien 929 24
Bibb 11444 282
Bleckley 735 32
Brantley 774 22
Brooks 854 32
Bryan 2103 22
Bulloch 4428 43
Burke 1486 23
Butts 1702 55
Calhoun 400 12
Camden 2717 21
Candler 694 28
Carroll 6256 107
Catoosa 4290 45
Charlton 954 15
Chatham 15756 274
Chattahoochee 2247 1
Chattooga 1910 51
Cherokee 17167 183
Clarke 10682 81
Clay 167 3
Clayton 16994 266
Clinch 647 16
Cobb 48628 657
Coffee 3875 100
Colquitt 2868 52
Columbia 9317 110
Cook 1080 30
Coweta 6817 102
Crawford 445 9
Crisp 1179 34
Dade 918 8
Dawson 2283 23
DeKalb 45063 569
Decatur 1893 47
Dodge 1017 52
Dooly 667 24
Dougherty 4817 236
Douglas 9146 118
Early 870 40
Echols 343 2
Effingham 2946 44
Elbert 1363 31
Emanuel 1611 47
Evans 660 10
Fannin 1728 40
Fayette 4920 97
Floyd 8285 133
Forsyth 13566 98
Franklin 2056 26
Fulton 65779 855
Gilmer 2060 41
Glascock 120 4
Glynn 5563 133
Gordon 4983 74
Grady 1362 37
Greene 1238 28
Gwinnett 70657 656
Habersham 4251 109
Hall 21916 292
Hancock 743 51
Haralson 1450 25
Harris 1704 36
Hart 1497 27
Heard 517 12
Henry 14742 180
Houston 8387 139
Irwin 624 14
Jackson 7036 87
Jasper 548 11
Jeff Davis 1122 32
Jefferson 1410 46
Jenkins 649 34
Johnson 681 32
Jones 1331 23
Lamar 1104 32
Lanier 446 7
Laurens 3277 123
Lee 1388 37
Liberty 2247 38
Lincoln 430 14
Long 538 8
Lowndes 6783 110
Lumpkin 2449 36
Macon 493 16
Madison 2235 25
Marion 317 10
McDuffie 1353 29
McIntosh 523 10
Meriwether 1197 27
Miller 555 4
Mitchell 1343 64
Monroe 1565 71
Montgomery 652 15
Morgan 990 8
Murray 3405 46
Muscogee 11256 234
Newton 5994 147
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24114 311
Oconee 2386 45
Oglethorpe 999 15
Paulding 8207 126
Peach 1530 35
Pickens 2006 32
Pierce 1087 33
Pike 845 16
Polk 3326 59
Pulaski 522 26
Putnam 1457 39
Quitman 66 1
Rabun 1310 31
Randolph 400 30
Richmond 16336 272
Rockdale 4729 92
Schley 181 2
Screven 674 13
Seminole 669 14
Spalding 3188 103
Stephens 2595 63
Stewart 657 17
Sumter 1619 79
Talbot 316 11
Taliaferro 87 0
Tattnall 1579 28
Taylor 429 17
Telfair 650 38
Terrell 499 36
Thomas 3100 90
Tift 3217 83
Toombs 2575 69
Towns 879 29
Treutlen 543 16
Troup 5028 138
Turner 556 26
Twiggs 456 22
Union 1717 47
Unknown 3369 14
Upson 1558 81
Walker 4869 63
Walton 6447 120
Ware 2654 98
Warren 314 7
Washington 1437 30
Wayne 2231 55
Webster 83 3
Wheeler 429 19
White 2589 52
Whitfield 13117 159
Wilcox 419 25
Wilkes 584 12
Wilkinson 646 21
Worth 1080 45