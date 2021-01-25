Coronavirus in Georgia | New deaths, cases fall below 14-day average

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,854 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/12-1/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/29-1/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.43.
  • There have been 722,062 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,530 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5667.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,847.
  • There have been 48,498 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 113 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 270.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 25, there were HOSP current hospitalizations – a decrease of 80 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1652    47

Atkinson    729    12

Bacon    956    24

Baker    148    6

Baldwin    3354    85

Banks    1416    25

Barrow    6908    87

Bartow    8534    147

Ben Hill    1398    47

Berrien    929    24

Bibb    11444    282

Bleckley    735    32

Brantley    774    22

Brooks    854    32

Bryan    2103    22

Bulloch    4428    43

Burke    1486    23

Butts    1702    55

Calhoun    400    12

Camden    2717    21

Candler    694    28

Carroll    6256    107

Catoosa    4290    45

Charlton    954    15

Chatham    15756    274

Chattahoochee    2247    1

Chattooga    1910    51

Cherokee    17167    183

Clarke    10682    81

Clay    167    3

Clayton    16994    266

Clinch    647    16

Cobb    48628    657

Coffee    3875    100

Colquitt    2868    52

Columbia    9317    110

Cook    1080    30

Coweta    6817    102

Crawford    445    9

Crisp    1179    34

Dade    918    8

Dawson    2283    23

DeKalb    45063    569

Decatur    1893    47

Dodge    1017    52

Dooly    667    24

Dougherty    4817    236

Douglas    9146    118

Early    870    40

Echols    343    2

Effingham    2946    44

Elbert    1363    31

Emanuel    1611    47

Evans    660    10

Fannin    1728    40

Fayette    4920    97

Floyd    8285    133

Forsyth    13566    98

Franklin    2056    26

Fulton    65779    855

Gilmer    2060    41

Glascock    120    4

Glynn    5563    133

Gordon    4983    74

Grady    1362    37

Greene    1238    28

Gwinnett    70657    656

Habersham    4251    109

Hall    21916    292

Hancock    743    51

Haralson    1450    25

Harris    1704    36

Hart    1497    27

Heard    517    12

Henry    14742    180

Houston    8387    139

Irwin    624    14

Jackson    7036    87

Jasper    548    11

Jeff Davis    1122    32

Jefferson    1410    46

Jenkins    649    34

Johnson    681    32

Jones    1331    23

Lamar    1104    32

Lanier    446    7

Laurens    3277    123

Lee    1388    37

Liberty    2247    38

Lincoln    430    14

Long    538    8

Lowndes    6783    110

Lumpkin    2449    36

Macon    493    16

Madison    2235    25

Marion    317    10

McDuffie    1353    29

McIntosh    523    10

Meriwether    1197    27

Miller    555    4

Mitchell    1343    64

Monroe    1565    71

Montgomery    652    15

Morgan    990    8

Murray    3405    46

Muscogee    11256    234

Newton    5994    147

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24114    311

Oconee    2386    45

Oglethorpe    999    15

Paulding    8207    126

Peach    1530    35

Pickens    2006    32

Pierce    1087    33

Pike    845    16

Polk    3326    59

Pulaski    522    26

Putnam    1457    39

Quitman    66    1

Rabun    1310    31

Randolph    400    30

Richmond    16336    272

Rockdale    4729    92

Schley    181    2

Screven    674    13

Seminole    669    14

Spalding    3188    103

Stephens    2595    63

Stewart    657    17

Sumter    1619    79

Talbot    316    11

Taliaferro    87    0

Tattnall    1579    28

Taylor    429    17

Telfair    650    38

Terrell    499    36

Thomas    3100    90

Tift    3217    83

Toombs    2575    69

Towns    879    29

Treutlen    543    16

Troup    5028    138

Turner    556    26

Twiggs    456    22

Union    1717    47

Unknown    3369    14

Upson    1558    81

Walker    4869    63

Walton    6447    120

Ware    2654    98

Warren    314    7

Washington    1437    30

Wayne    2231    55

Webster    83    3

Wheeler    429    19

White    2589    52

Whitfield    13117    159

Wilcox    419    25

Wilkes    584    12

Wilkinson    646    21

Worth    1080    45

