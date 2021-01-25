Coronavirus in Georgia | New deaths, cases fall below 14-day average

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,854 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/12-1/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/29-1/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 53 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/12-1/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/29-1/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.43. There have been 722,062 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,530 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5667.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,847.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,530 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5667.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,847. There have been 48,498 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 113 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 270.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 113 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 270.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 25, there were HOSP current hospitalizations – a decrease of 80 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1652 47

Atkinson 729 12

Bacon 956 24

Baker 148 6

Baldwin 3354 85

Banks 1416 25

Barrow 6908 87

Bartow 8534 147

Ben Hill 1398 47

Berrien 929 24

Bibb 11444 282

Bleckley 735 32

Brantley 774 22

Brooks 854 32

Bryan 2103 22

Bulloch 4428 43

Burke 1486 23

Butts 1702 55

Calhoun 400 12

Camden 2717 21

Candler 694 28

Carroll 6256 107

Catoosa 4290 45

Charlton 954 15

Chatham 15756 274

Chattahoochee 2247 1

Chattooga 1910 51

Cherokee 17167 183

Clarke 10682 81

Clay 167 3

Clayton 16994 266

Clinch 647 16

Cobb 48628 657

Coffee 3875 100

Colquitt 2868 52

Columbia 9317 110

Cook 1080 30

Coweta 6817 102

Crawford 445 9

Crisp 1179 34

Dade 918 8

Dawson 2283 23

DeKalb 45063 569

Decatur 1893 47

Dodge 1017 52

Dooly 667 24

Dougherty 4817 236

Douglas 9146 118

Early 870 40

Echols 343 2

Effingham 2946 44

Elbert 1363 31

Emanuel 1611 47

Evans 660 10

Fannin 1728 40

Fayette 4920 97

Floyd 8285 133

Forsyth 13566 98

Franklin 2056 26

Fulton 65779 855

Gilmer 2060 41

Glascock 120 4

Glynn 5563 133

Gordon 4983 74

Grady 1362 37

Greene 1238 28

Gwinnett 70657 656

Habersham 4251 109

Hall 21916 292

Hancock 743 51

Haralson 1450 25

Harris 1704 36

Hart 1497 27

Heard 517 12

Henry 14742 180

Houston 8387 139

Irwin 624 14

Jackson 7036 87

Jasper 548 11

Jeff Davis 1122 32

Jefferson 1410 46

Jenkins 649 34

Johnson 681 32

Jones 1331 23

Lamar 1104 32

Lanier 446 7

Laurens 3277 123

Lee 1388 37

Liberty 2247 38

Lincoln 430 14

Long 538 8

Lowndes 6783 110

Lumpkin 2449 36

Macon 493 16

Madison 2235 25

Marion 317 10

McDuffie 1353 29

McIntosh 523 10

Meriwether 1197 27

Miller 555 4

Mitchell 1343 64

Monroe 1565 71

Montgomery 652 15

Morgan 990 8

Murray 3405 46

Muscogee 11256 234

Newton 5994 147

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24114 311

Oconee 2386 45

Oglethorpe 999 15

Paulding 8207 126

Peach 1530 35

Pickens 2006 32

Pierce 1087 33

Pike 845 16

Polk 3326 59

Pulaski 522 26

Putnam 1457 39

Quitman 66 1

Rabun 1310 31

Randolph 400 30

Richmond 16336 272

Rockdale 4729 92

Schley 181 2

Screven 674 13

Seminole 669 14

Spalding 3188 103

Stephens 2595 63

Stewart 657 17

Sumter 1619 79

Talbot 316 11

Taliaferro 87 0

Tattnall 1579 28

Taylor 429 17

Telfair 650 38

Terrell 499 36

Thomas 3100 90

Tift 3217 83

Toombs 2575 69

Towns 879 29

Treutlen 543 16

Troup 5028 138

Turner 556 26

Twiggs 456 22

Union 1717 47

Unknown 3369 14

Upson 1558 81

Walker 4869 63

Walton 6447 120

Ware 2654 98

Warren 314 7

Washington 1437 30

Wayne 2231 55

Webster 83 3

Wheeler 429 19

White 2589 52

Whitfield 13117 159

Wilcox 419 25

Wilkes 584 12

Wilkinson 646 21