Metro Atlanta zip codes with highest new COVID-19 case numbers

ATLANTA — Georgia is making some progress in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but the latest White House coronavirus task force report obtained by 11Alive shows that Fulton, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties still have the highest numbers of new cases.

We can see where the virus is spreading most when we look at zip code data. That's released by county board of health departments.

Fulton County

In Fulton, the zip code 30349 had the highest number of cases in the county.

Data, reflected in the graph below, shows the increase is slowing down, but the area - incorporating a large portion of the southern part of the county, south of I-285 and west of I-75 - is still reporting about 200 new cases in the past month.

Gwinnett County

In early May, zip code 30044 around Lawrenceville only had 356 COVID-19 cases. Now, cases here are consistently rising week after week. According to the latest available data, shown in the graph below, the total is now more than 3,800 - making it the top area for COVID-19 within the county.

DeKalb County

In DeKalb, Stone Mountain leads the county with the largest number of cases in zip code 30083. They've had more than 1,400 cases of the virus there, which is shown in the graph below.

Before the summer surge, that number was just 250.

