LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 25

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,364 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.86.

There have been 1,048,892 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,380 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,084 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,797.

There have been 71,521 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 369 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 124.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,497 current hospitalizations – an increase of 120 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2311 70

Atkinson 999 20

Bacon 1600 33

Baker 213 11

Baldwin 4405 123

Banks 1917 44

Barrow 10482 146

Bartow 12710 229

Ben Hill 1715 62

Berrien 1340 39

Bibb 16844 439

Bleckley 939 32

Brantley 1494 39

Brooks 1201 40

Bryan 3732 39

Bulloch 6790 69

Burke 2030 41

Butts 2740 84

Calhoun 547 17

Camden 4827 49

Candler 942 39

Carroll 8377 135

Catoosa 6606 70

Charlton 1538 33

Chatham 27380 468

Chattahoochee 4339 13

Chattooga 2569 67

Cherokee 26147 329

Clarke 14608 145

Clay 207 3

Clayton 28980 524

Clinch 898 26

Cobb 70756 1070

Coffee 5343 154

Colquitt 4441 91

Columbia 12664 173

Cook 1475 42

Coweta 10258 232

Crawford 657 20

Crisp 1657 60

Dade 1464 14

Dawson 3243 49

DeKalb 67317 1021

Decatur 2712 65

Dodge 1262 57

Dooly 917 33

Dougherty 6852 297

Douglas 14235 196

Early 1358 43

Echols 380 4

Effingham 5378 81

Elbert 1655 60

Emanuel 2187 55

Evans 968 22

Fannin 2534 68

Fayette 7965 168

Floyd 11617 205

Forsyth 21150 204

Franklin 2719 50

Fulton 95788 1407

Gilmer 2936 80

Glascock 165 7

Glynn 9783 195

Gordon 7276 114

Grady 1977 53

Greene 1869 56

Gwinnett 95380 1162

Habersham 5193 160

Hall 28219 486

Hancock 914 67

Haralson 1917 37

Harris 2651 64

Hart 1961 39

Heard 837 18

Henry 23718 329

Houston 13013 211

Irwin 835 19

Jackson 10202 145

Jasper 796 20

Jeff Davis 1556 38

Jefferson 1703 61

Jenkins 835 40

Johnson 899 43

Jones 2025 56

Lamar 1839 53

Lanier 652 10

Laurens 4633 156

Lee 2056 55

Liberty 4808 70

Lincoln 597 25

Long 1008 12

Lowndes 9590 156

Lumpkin 3416 73

Macon 731 33

Madison 3249 47

Marion 544 24

McDuffie 1929 46

McIntosh 1072 15

Meriwether 1820 81

Miller 842 9

Mitchell 1836 79

Monroe 2315 96

Montgomery 936 22

Morgan 1519 24

Murray 4901 86

Muscogee 17461 449

Newton 9065 245

Oconee 3579 68

Oglethorpe 1358 31

Paulding 12857 181

Peach 2269 64

Pickens 2933 65

Pierce 1707 54

Pike 1379 32

Polk 4660 89

Pulaski 705 33

Putnam 2230 64

Quitman 91 2

Rabun 1719 44

Randolph 532 33

Richmond 22682 452

Rockdale 7331 167

Schley 267 5

Screven 1101 21

Seminole 1018 19

Spalding 5079 175

Stephens 3384 80

Stewart 1072 26

Sumter 2277 98

Talbot 485 20

Taliaferro 117 3

Tattnall 2358 56

Taylor 593 23

Telfair 849 48

Terrell 664 49

Thomas 4797 127

Tift 4362 107

Toombs 3839 110

Towns 1322 50

Treutlen 779 33

Troup 7269 211

Turner 705 36

Twiggs 638 41

Union 2458 81

Upson 2198 113

Walker 7568 84

Walton 9257 245

Ware 3835 163

Warren 434 17

Washington 1924 61

Wayne 3503 87

Webster 123 4

Wheeler 546 22

White 3583 75

Whitfield 16579 242

Wilcox 558 31

Wilkes 737 23

Wilkinson 918 27