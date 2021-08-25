x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.   

THE LATEST DATA:  

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,364 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.86.
  • There have been 1,048,892 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,380 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,084 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,797.
  • There have been 71,521 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 369 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 124.64. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,497 current hospitalizations – an increase of 120 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  2311  70 

Atkinson  999  20 

Bacon  1600  33 

Baker  213  11 

Baldwin  4405  123 

Banks  1917  44 

Barrow  10482  146 

Bartow  12710  229 

Ben Hill  1715  62 

Berrien  1340  39 

Bibb  16844  439 

Bleckley  939  32 

Brantley  1494  39 

Brooks  1201  40 

Bryan  3732  39 

Bulloch  6790  69 

Burke  2030  41 

Butts  2740  84 

Calhoun  547  17 

Camden  4827  49 

Candler  942  39 

Carroll  8377  135 

Catoosa  6606  70 

Charlton  1538  33 

Chatham  27380  468 

Chattahoochee  4339  13 

Chattooga  2569  67 

Cherokee  26147  329 

Clarke  14608  145 

Clay  207  3 

Clayton  28980  524 

Clinch  898  26 

Cobb  70756  1070 

Coffee  5343  154 

Colquitt  4441  91 

Columbia  12664  173 

Cook  1475  42 

Coweta  10258  232 

Crawford  657  20 

Crisp  1657  60 

Dade  1464  14 

Dawson  3243  49 

DeKalb  67317  1021 

Decatur  2712  65 

Dodge  1262  57 

Dooly  917  33 

Dougherty  6852  297 

Douglas  14235  196 

Early  1358  43 

Echols  380  4 

Effingham  5378  81 

Elbert  1655  60 

Emanuel  2187  55 

Evans  968  22 

Fannin  2534  68 

Fayette  7965  168 

Floyd  11617  205 

Forsyth  21150  204 

Franklin  2719  50 

Fulton  95788  1407 

Gilmer  2936  80 

Glascock  165  7 

Glynn  9783  195 

Gordon  7276  114 

Grady  1977  53 

Greene  1869  56 

Gwinnett  95380  1162 

Habersham  5193  160 

Hall  28219  486 

Hancock  914  67 

Haralson  1917  37 

Harris  2651  64 

Hart  1961  39 

Heard  837  18 

Henry  23718  329 

Houston  13013  211

Irwin  835  19 

Jackson  10202  145 

Jasper  796  20 

Jeff Davis  1556  38 

Jefferson  1703  61 

Jenkins  835  40 

Johnson  899  43 

Jones  2025  56 

Lamar  1839  53 

Lanier  652  10 

Laurens  4633  156 

Lee  2056  55 

Liberty  4808  70 

Lincoln  597  25 

Long  1008  12 

Lowndes  9590  156 

Lumpkin  3416  73 

Macon  731  33 

Madison  3249  47 

Marion  544  24 

McDuffie  1929  46 

McIntosh  1072  15 

Meriwether  1820  81 

Miller  842  9 

Mitchell  1836  79 

Monroe  2315  96 

Montgomery  936  22 

Morgan  1519  24 

Murray  4901  86 

Muscogee  17461  449 

Newton  9065  245 

Oconee  3579  68 

Oglethorpe  1358  31 

Paulding  12857  181 

Peach  2269  64 

Pickens  2933  65 

Pierce  1707  54 

Pike  1379  32 

Polk  4660  89 

Pulaski  705  33 

Putnam  2230  64 

Quitman  91  2 

Rabun  1719  44 

Randolph  532  33 

Richmond  22682  452 

Rockdale  7331  167 

Schley  267  5 

Screven  1101  21 

Seminole  1018  19 

Spalding  5079  175 

Stephens  3384  80 

Stewart  1072  26 

Sumter  2277  98 

Talbot  485  20 

Taliaferro  117  3 

Tattnall  2358  56 

Taylor  593  23 

Telfair  849  48 

Terrell  664  49 

Thomas  4797  127 

Tift  4362  107 

Toombs  3839  110 

Towns  1322  50 

Treutlen  779  33 

Troup  7269  211 

Turner  705  36 

Twiggs  638  41 

Union  2458  81 

Upson  2198  113 

Walker  7568  84 

Walton  9257  245 

Ware  3835  163 

Warren  434  17 

Washington  1924  61 

Wayne  3503  87 

Webster  123  4 

Wheeler  546  22 

White  3583  75 

Whitfield  16579  242 

Wilcox  558  31 

Wilkes  737  23 

Wilkinson  918  27 

Worth  1472  65

 

