LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 25

THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,364 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.86.
- There have been 1,048,892 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,380 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,084 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,797.
- There have been 71,521 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 369 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 124.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,497 current hospitalizations – an increase of 120 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2311 70
Atkinson 999 20
Bacon 1600 33
Baker 213 11
Baldwin 4405 123
Banks 1917 44
Barrow 10482 146
Bartow 12710 229
Ben Hill 1715 62
Berrien 1340 39
Bibb 16844 439
Bleckley 939 32
Brantley 1494 39
Brooks 1201 40
Bryan 3732 39
Bulloch 6790 69
Burke 2030 41
Butts 2740 84
Calhoun 547 17
Camden 4827 49
Candler 942 39
Carroll 8377 135
Catoosa 6606 70
Charlton 1538 33
Chatham 27380 468
Chattahoochee 4339 13
Chattooga 2569 67
Cherokee 26147 329
Clarke 14608 145
Clay 207 3
Clayton 28980 524
Clinch 898 26
Cobb 70756 1070
Coffee 5343 154
Colquitt 4441 91
Columbia 12664 173
Cook 1475 42
Coweta 10258 232
Crawford 657 20
Crisp 1657 60
Dade 1464 14
Dawson 3243 49
DeKalb 67317 1021
Decatur 2712 65
Dodge 1262 57
Dooly 917 33
Dougherty 6852 297
Douglas 14235 196
Early 1358 43
Echols 380 4
Effingham 5378 81
Elbert 1655 60
Emanuel 2187 55
Evans 968 22
Fannin 2534 68
Fayette 7965 168
Floyd 11617 205
Forsyth 21150 204
Franklin 2719 50
Fulton 95788 1407
Gilmer 2936 80
Glascock 165 7
Glynn 9783 195
Gordon 7276 114
Grady 1977 53
Greene 1869 56
Gwinnett 95380 1162
Habersham 5193 160
Hall 28219 486
Hancock 914 67
Haralson 1917 37
Harris 2651 64
Hart 1961 39
Heard 837 18
Henry 23718 329
Houston 13013 211
Irwin 835 19
Jackson 10202 145
Jasper 796 20
Jeff Davis 1556 38
Jefferson 1703 61
Jenkins 835 40
Johnson 899 43
Jones 2025 56
Lamar 1839 53
Lanier 652 10
Laurens 4633 156
Lee 2056 55
Liberty 4808 70
Lincoln 597 25
Long 1008 12
Lowndes 9590 156
Lumpkin 3416 73
Macon 731 33
Madison 3249 47
Marion 544 24
McDuffie 1929 46
McIntosh 1072 15
Meriwether 1820 81
Miller 842 9
Mitchell 1836 79
Monroe 2315 96
Montgomery 936 22
Morgan 1519 24
Murray 4901 86
Muscogee 17461 449
Newton 9065 245
Oconee 3579 68
Oglethorpe 1358 31
Paulding 12857 181
Peach 2269 64
Pickens 2933 65
Pierce 1707 54
Pike 1379 32
Polk 4660 89
Pulaski 705 33
Putnam 2230 64
Quitman 91 2
Rabun 1719 44
Randolph 532 33
Richmond 22682 452
Rockdale 7331 167
Schley 267 5
Screven 1101 21
Seminole 1018 19
Spalding 5079 175
Stephens 3384 80
Stewart 1072 26
Sumter 2277 98
Talbot 485 20
Taliaferro 117 3
Tattnall 2358 56
Taylor 593 23
Telfair 849 48
Terrell 664 49
Thomas 4797 127
Tift 4362 107
Toombs 3839 110
Towns 1322 50
Treutlen 779 33
Troup 7269 211
Turner 705 36
Twiggs 638 41
Union 2458 81
Upson 2198 113
Walker 7568 84
Walton 9257 245
Ware 3835 163
Warren 434 17
Washington 1924 61
Wayne 3503 87
Webster 123 4
Wheeler 546 22
White 3583 75
Whitfield 16579 242
Wilcox 558 31
Wilkes 737 23
Wilkinson 918 27
Worth 1472 65