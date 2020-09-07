The Varsity temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The restaurant is expected to reopen Friday.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta landmark is temporarily closed after the coronavirus pandemic hit close to home.

The Varsity has closed for the day, Thursday, after the restaurant's President Gordon Mir confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Mir, the employee notified the restaurant Wednesday night of the positive test, which came 72 hours after their last shift.

After learning this, Mir said the restaurant initiated their "response protocol," which includes conducting a deep cleaning in accordance with public health guidelines. This is on top of the multiple sanitizations that Mir said happen every day.

"We wanted to take the additional measure out of an abundance of caution," Mir said.

Mir said he expects The Varsity will be reopening Friday.

Photos: The Varsity closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.