ATLANTA — The city will unveil a series of portraits memorializing the victims of the Atlanta Child Murders Thursday evening.

An exhibition featuring the portraits will officially open at the Mayor's Gallery at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. The exhibition will then stay there until Feb. 6.

The portraits will then be displayed in the atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport from May 28-July 22.

RELATED: City hiring artists for planned memorial for Atlanta Child Murders

The office of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a release that the exhibition will feature artworks from more than 100 submissions by Atlanta visual artists. Winning portrait artist Dwayne Mitchell will also be introduced at the event tonight.

The Mayor's Advisory Committee: Atlanta Children's Memorial Taskforce was "charged with determining an appropriate acknowledgment of the lives cut short during the Atlanta Child Murders," the release said.

Another tribute, the Atlanta Children's Memorial Eternal Flame, is "currently under review and will be installed on the grounds of Atlanta City Hall," the mayor's office said.





