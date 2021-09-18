Alpharetta man dies after head-on crash with tractor trailer in South Carolina

A South Carolina coroner says the man's car crossed the median and struck a tractor trailer head-on after crashing with another vehicle.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — An Alpharetta man is dead after crashing head-on with a tractor trailer in a South Carolina wreck on Thursday afternoon.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Chandler Clardy with the Lexington County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina, the deadly accident happened around 1:15 p.m. near the 127 mile marker of Interstate 26 westbound in South Carolina.

John Richard Kotleba, a 49-year-old Alpharetta man, was driving eastbound when his car crossed the median. That's when he collided with another car traveling eastbound and then struck a tractor trailer head-on.

Clardy says Kotleba was wearing a seatbelt when the wreck happened. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to a nearby hospital, but the injuries they sustained are unknown.

According to a tweet from a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper, the wreck blocked all lanes on I-26 westbound for several hours when it happened.