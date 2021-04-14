Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns August 2021

This year’s festival will comply with relevant COVID-19 protocols, event organizers announced Wednesday.

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s most popular festivals is returning for first time since the coronavirus pandemic. The 85th Dogwood Fest is now scheduled to take place Piedmont Park from Friday, Aug 6. through Sunday, Aug. 8.

“We are thrilled to head back to Piedmont Park in August and host this outdoor fine arts festival,” Brian Hill, festival executive director, said in a statement. “Last year was difficult, and we are looking forward to bringing a much-needed celebration to our city and continuing the beloved tradition of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival.”

This year’s festival will comply with relevant COVID-19 protocols, event organizers announced on Wednesday.

“The Atlanta Dogwood Festival was founded in 1936 as an effort to lift people’s spirits during the Great Depression,” Hill said. “This year, we’re counting on it to have the same effect, and we’ll still enjoy the dogwood trees, just in a new season – flush with green leaves that offer plenty of shade!”

Last year’s cancellation of the festival became the second time in history that it was ever cancelled. The first was when it was discontinued due to World War II.

Contributing significantly to the economic well-being of the city and Midtown neighborhood, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival welcomes attendees to Piedmont Park to enjoy the three-day, outdoor arts festival and support the arts in Atlanta. The offerings of fine art, live entertainment and family activities have made the festival a longtime local favorite event.