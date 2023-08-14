Person detained after deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex, authorities say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a homicide in Downtown Atlanta on Monday morning.
Officers were called to an area by 445 Markham St. SW which is down the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, not far from Morris Brown College.
Atlanta Police Department investigators said a female was found shot to death.
Officers have detained one person. More investigators are on the way, according to APD.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
