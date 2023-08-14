Person detained after deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex, authorities say

Officers were called to an area by 445 Markham St. SW which is down the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a homicide in Downtown Atlanta on Monday morning.

Officers were called to an area by 445 Markham St. SW which is down the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, not far from Morris Brown College.

Atlanta Police Department investigators said a female was found shot to death.

Officers have detained one person. More investigators are on the way, according to APD.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.