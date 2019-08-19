FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are on the hunt for a driver who they said hit a woman while she was riding her bicycle, Sunday morning.
According to the Floyd County Police Department, the woman was biking on the Rome Bypass near Burnett Ferry Road around 8 a.m. when she was hit. She was later found on the shoulder of the road.
Authorities said she is stable, but photos shared by the police department showed what is left of the mangled bike frame.
They're now looking for the driver of that vehicle and they're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or anyone who may have more information on what happened, to contact police.
MORE NEWS
Newnan bar employee shot several times defending business from gunman, manager says
12-year-old stable after shooting near Lakewood Stadium following high school football game
Braves star Acuña pulled from game after admiring flyball, failing to run
Officers stake out Atlanta airport, nab accused turtle trafficker