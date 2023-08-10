Atlanta Police respond to barricaded suspect after domestic dispute at West Midtown apartments

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are responding to a West Midtown apartment complex to what they are calling a barricaded suspect situation following a domestic dispute.

APD confirmed the address to be 464 Bishop Street NW, the location of Radius West Midtown apartments, which is also next to 18th Street near Atlantic Station.

Details remain limited as officers are currently working to determine the circumstances behind the suspect who is holed up in the apartment complex, according to APD.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene which showed heavy police activity.

