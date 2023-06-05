Snellville officials say they're re-evaluating safety procedures after dispute at pool

The incident happened at the Briscoe Park Pool along Oak Road over the weekend. The pool is closed for the rest of the week.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A pool in Snellville will be closed for the rest of the week after a dispute led to shots being fired in the parking lot, city officials said.

The incident happened at the Briscoe Park Pool along Oak Road over the weekend. A spokesperson for the City of Snellville said the dispute began at the pool and then spilled into the parking lot.

The spokesperson said at least two shots were fired and there were no injuries.

"The police department immediately was called to investigate the matter. No arrests," city officials said. "We are taking the week for re-evaluate our procedures to keep it safe for patrons and visitors."

City officials added although the pool will be closed for the week, the park will remain open.