Atlanta's Camp Best Friends' signing up campers, hiring counselors

The City of Atlanta's summer camp program hopes to have 3,000 campers. The program is in its 42nd year.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is signing up campers and hiring counselors for its Camp Best Friends program. It’s a two-month summer camp at 24 different sites for thousands of children and teens.

“It’s somewhere to be, rather than where you’re not supposed to be," said Maynard Jackson High School senior Jordan Barber. Barber’s last 10 summers have been spent at Camp Best Friends -- first as a camper and then as a counselor.

"Going into a young adult, it’s very important to feed into them and have them feed into you," said Barber.

The camp has 24 locations all across the City of Atlanta and the camp days run from 7:30 a.m. to 6 pm. All the camps have arts and crafts, field trips, games and swimming.

There are also specialty sport camps.

“Tennis camps, soccer camps, camps for really every type of child that you have," said Barber.

There are even opportunities for children with special needs at their therapeutic camp location.

Program Director Cokithia Brown said 14 of these locations are specifically for teenagers.

“Just a safe place where parents don’t have to worry about their teens," said Brown.

Barber said it's the perfect way to avoid street violence and being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“If you’re here as a lifeguard or a counselor or even just at the park with people watching, there’s less likely of a chance if something bad happening to you," said Barber.

There are even four camps for senior adults ages 55 and up.

The weekly cost for residents is only $35. The cost for people who live outside the city is $110 per week, but employees of the City of Atlanta who live elsewhere can also get the $35 rate. There’s a discount for multiple children and there is help for those who can’t afford the cost.

The camp brings a wide range of Atlantans together for summer fun.

“From start to finish with our kids the smiles on their faces are priceless,” said Brown.

“We should have a connection, we should know each other because community is very important. To stand together is very important, " said Barber.