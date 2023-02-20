Missing | 27-year-old Clayton County woman not seen since Friday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman.
Graciela Martinez-Garcia was last seen Feb. 17 at a home off Princeton Avenue in Morrow, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department.
Investigators believe Martinez-Garcia left her home without her family member’s knowing. Police say Martinez-Garcia has been diagnosed with mental illness.
Police said she is 5-foot-3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Martinez-Garcia also has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and sneakers, the release said.
If you have any information about Martinez-Garcia’s whereabouts, call 911 or call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.