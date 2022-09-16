Missing Yolanda Brown | Covington mother found dead, authorities say

Brown was reported missing Sept. 3.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was identified Friday.

Brown had been missing for nearly two weeks. She was last seen leaving an Irish pub in Hapeville on Sept. 3. The 53-year-old left the parking lot early that Saturday morning, according to surveillance video.

Joshua Doughty, who lives with his mom, said she never made it back to their home in Covington which is about a 40-minute drive. Newton County Sheriff's Office investigators said she left on her own accord and asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help.

Monday afternoon, authorities said they found a disfigured black Chevrolet Impala down an embankment off Interstate 20 near exit 92, not far from Brown's home.

Her family started an online fundraiser not long after the new developments in her missing person case.

"The family would like to express their extreme gratitude for the outpouring of community support and prayers during the search for their mother, sister, loved one, and friend, Yolanda Brown," the family said on the fundraising page. "They would also like to thank the law enforcement agencies involved in the search."

As the family asked for continued prayers, they tried to brace for the worst.