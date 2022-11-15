Loganville daycare worker 'slammed child on mat because they wouldn't lay down,' police report reveals

The incident happened at Strong Roots Academy on 101 Generation Road on Friday, according to the Loganville Police Department.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A newly released police report revealed that a Loganville childcare worker accused of child cruelty "slammed a juvenile on the sleeping mat because they wouldn't lay down" Friday after being arrested and charged in the incident.

Police said it happened at the Strong Roots Academy on Generation Road.

Officers received a call about a dispute just around noon Friday at the daycare, according to the police report. The responding officer spoke to the co-director of the daycare program where the administrator detailed the incident.

The co-director stated to the officer that after the 25-year-old body slammed the child, the worker then picked up the child by one arm and carried the child to another room in the classroom.

The police report did not say whether the worker had a conversation with the child or what happened to the child in the other room.

The 25-year-old then got angry and threw a computer monitor at the reception desk and left the scene, according to the report.

When administrators got word of the incident, the co-director told the officer administrators communicated to the worker that they were being fired.

The police report also revealed that a video of the incident exists and was taken into evidence on a USB drive. The officer then took a look at the video of the incident and assessed the injuries of the child after watching it.

Once the parents were notified, they arrived at the school and said they wanted to press charges, according to the report.

Police then arrested the 25-year-old and transported the worker to the Walton County Jail.