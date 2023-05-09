Search for gunman after 28-year-old killed in shooting at hotel, Gwinnett Police say

Authorities responded at 5:45 p.m. to the HomeTown Studios by Red Roof Inn at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An altercation led to a deadly shooting at a hotel Tuesday evening, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Authorities responded at 5:45 p.m. to the HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Inn at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd. When officers arrived, Gwinnett County Police said they found a 28-year-old man shot to death in the breezeway of the hotel-- outside of a room on the first floor.

"It's believed that there was some kind of altercation that took place between the two males involved and it's possible that somehow they knew each other or had some prior knowledge of each other," Gwinnett Police Corporal Ryan Winderweedle said.

A perimeter was quickly set up by police and several K-9 units were dispatched to help in tracking the suspect. Officers were seen set up on Holcomb Bridge Road, Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Peachtree Corners Circle. However, the suspect ran away.

11Alive spoke to several people at the scene who are staying at the hotel and others who are staying at a motel next door who all heard the shots before police swarmed the area. Police said there were several witnesses to the shooting who homicide investigators were interviewing.

"If anybody witnessed anything that can give us a better description of the suspect....what the suspect was wearing or what he looked like, detectives certainly could use that information," Winderweedle said.

As of Tuesday night, neither police nor the medical examiner's office had identified the victim.

Gwinnett County Police homicide investigation | PHOTOS 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.