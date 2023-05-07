Walton County Sheriff investigating double shooting in Monroe subdivision

It happened in the 1800 block of River Run in the Appalachee subdivision in Monroe. The sheriff's office said for people to avoid the area as deputies investigate.

ATLANTA — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a shooting in a subdivision in Monroe Sunday, the Walton County Sheriff said.

The sheriff's office said its deputies are investigating in the 1800 block of River Run in the Appalachee subdivision.

The Walton County Sheriff said the investigation is still active.

"Please avoid the area while the investigation continues," the sheriff's office wrote on its social media page.