Victim hurt in Atlanta shooting earlier this month has died, police say

ATLANTA — The victim wounded in a shooting that happened earlier this month at an Atlanta apartment complex has died, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW on Dec. 7 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They said an ambulance took him to the hospital for his injuries.

However, in an update Friday, APD said the victim died on Dec. 16.

Information about a possible suspect has not been released. A motive is also unknown at this time. Homicide investigators are taking the lead on the case.

