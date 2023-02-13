Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady

ATLANTA — Family, friends and members of the Atlanta community gathered to honor Atlanta's first Black First Lady.
A funeral service was held Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church for Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was affectionately known as Bunnie.
Jackson-Ransom served as Atlanta's First Lady when her husband, Maynard H. Jackson Jr., became Atlanta's first Black mayor in 1974.
While being active in civic life, Jackson-Ransom was also a successful business owner. Her public relations firm, First Class, Inc. was one of Atlanta's first agencies owned by a Black woman and worked with clients ranging from the King Center to Burger King.
The former First Lady supported many causes including civil rights and the arts. Jackson-Ransom was also an active member of Cascade United Methodist Church in southwest Atlanta.
"She was a loving mother, a dear friend and a true trailblazer," a release said.
Jackson-Ransom passed away in February of 2023 at 82 years old. She had three daughters, a son and 10 grandchildren.