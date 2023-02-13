Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, who was the wife of former Atlanta mayor Maynard H. Jackson Jr., was also a successful businesswoman and philanthropist.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Family, friends and members of the Atlanta community gathered to honor Atlanta's first Black First Lady.

A funeral service was held Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church for Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was affectionately known as Bunnie.

Jackson-Ransom served as Atlanta's First Lady when her husband, Maynard H. Jackson Jr., became Atlanta's first Black mayor in 1974.

While being active in civic life, Jackson-Ransom was also a successful business owner. Her public relations firm, First Class, Inc. was one of Atlanta's first agencies owned by a Black woman and worked with clients ranging from the King Center to Burger King.

The former First Lady supported many causes including civil rights and the arts. Jackson-Ransom was also an active member of Cascade United Methodist Church in southwest Atlanta.

"She was a loving mother, a dear friend and a true trailblazer," a release said.