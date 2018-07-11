ATLANTA -- Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide several highly-anticipated races. Here's who (and what) won in the 2018 Georgia midterm elections.
These are the results of some of the most closely-watched races:
GEORGIA GOVERNOR RACE
As of of 10:50 p.m., the gubernatorial race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams remained uncertain. While Kemp held a 54% percent to 45% lead, several metro counties had yet to be counted.
GEORGIA LT. GOVERNOR RACE
Much like the gubernatorial contest, the race for lieutenant governor remained in play.
6th Congressional District
Republican Karen Handel vs. Democrat Lucy McBath -- not yet called
7th Congressional District
Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux defeated Republican Rob Woodall. With 88% of precincts reporting, Bourdeaux held a 52% to 48% lead.
STATE AMENDMENTS
STATE AMENDMENTS
Amendment 1 - Outdoor Trust Fund -- PASSED
Amendment 2 -- Business Court -- PASSED
Amendment 3 -- Forest Conservation -- PASSED
Amendment 4 -- Marsy's Law -- PASSED
Amendment 5 - School Tax -- PASSED
STATE REFERENDUMS
Referendum A - Home Exemptions -- NOT YET CALLED
Referendum B Disabled Home Exemption -- PASSED
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican Chris Carr vs. Democrat Charlie Bailey -- NOT YET CALLED
AGRICULTURAL COMMISSIONER
Republican Gary Black was projected to defeat Democrat Fred Swann.
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
Republican Jim Beck vs. Democrat Janice Laws vs. Libertarian Donnie Foster -- NOT YET CALLED
LABOR COMMISSIONER
Republican Mark Butler vs. Democratic Richard Keatley -- NOT YET CALLED
SUNDAY ALCOHOL SALES
Several towns had Sunday alcohol sales initiatives on the ballot. Most appeared to be on the path of approval, but only these had been officially called as of 11:30PM
- Ball Ground -- passed
- Flowery Branch -- passed
- Conyers -- passed
- Woodstock -- passed
- Fayetteville -- passed
- Peachtree City -- passed
OTHER RACES
