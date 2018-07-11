ATLANTA -- Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide several highly-anticipated races. Here's who (and what) won in the 2018 Georgia midterm elections.

These are the results of some of the most closely-watched races:

As of of 10:50 p.m., the gubernatorial race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams remained uncertain. While Kemp held a 54% percent to 45% lead, several metro counties had yet to be counted.

GEORGIA LT. GOVERNOR RACE

Much like the gubernatorial contest, the race for lieutenant governor remained in play.

6th Congressional District

Republican Karen Handel vs. Democrat Lucy McBath -- not yet called

7th Congressional District

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux defeated Republican Rob Woodall. With 88% of precincts reporting, Bourdeaux held a 52% to 48% lead.

STATE AMENDMENTS

Amendment 1 - Outdoor Trust Fund -- PASSED

Amendment 2 -- Business Court -- PASSED

Amendment 3 -- Forest Conservation -- PASSED

Amendment 4 -- Marsy's Law -- PASSED

Amendment 5 - School Tax -- PASSED

STATE REFERENDUMS

Referendum A - Home Exemptions -- NOT YET CALLED

Referendum B Disabled Home Exemption -- PASSED

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican Chris Carr vs. Democrat Charlie Bailey -- NOT YET CALLED

AGRICULTURAL COMMISSIONER

Republican Gary Black was projected to defeat Democrat Fred Swann.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Republican Jim Beck vs. Democrat Janice Laws vs. Libertarian Donnie Foster -- NOT YET CALLED

LABOR COMMISSIONER

Republican Mark Butler vs. Democratic Richard Keatley -- NOT YET CALLED

SUNDAY ALCOHOL SALES

Several towns had Sunday alcohol sales initiatives on the ballot. Most appeared to be on the path of approval, but only these had been officially called as of 11:30PM

- Ball Ground -- passed

- Flowery Branch -- passed

- Conyers -- passed

- Woodstock -- passed

- Fayetteville -- passed

- Peachtree City -- passed

OTHER RACES

