Haralson County detention officer killed in 'tragic accident', sheriff says

It all happened Tuesday when deputies were called to a home just a little before 6 p.m. in reference to a "gunshot wound."

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of detention officer Daniel Salazar in a tweet Thursday.

It all happened Tuesday evening when deputies were called to a home just a little before 6 p.m. in reference to a "gunshot wound."

In another tweet, the department said investigators found that Salazar was killed in an "accidental discharge of a weapon." Police did not give any other details and said they are still investigating what happened.

Officials said Detention Officer Salazar was a road crew officer who took inmates out to do work around the city.

"Daniel was a good officer," Sheriff Stacy Williams said. "He did his job well; he would jump in and help when needed and always had a smile. He will be missed greatly here at the Sheriff’s office."

The Haralson County Sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of our own. Detention Officer Daniel Salazar died in a tragic accident earlier this week. Deputies were called to the residence on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, a little before 6:00 PM in reference to a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/dfZYPwZeqd — Haralson Sheriff (@HaralsonSheriff) November 10, 2022

A memorial will be held Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, the department said.

The sheriff's office said its investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.