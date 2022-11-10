Haralson County detention officer killed in 'tragic accident', sheriff says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of detention officer Daniel Salazar in a tweet Thursday.
It all happened Tuesday evening when deputies were called to a home just a little before 6 p.m. in reference to a "gunshot wound."
In another tweet, the department said investigators found that Salazar was killed in an "accidental discharge of a weapon." Police did not give any other details and said they are still investigating what happened.
Officials said Detention Officer Salazar was a road crew officer who took inmates out to do work around the city.
"Daniel was a good officer," Sheriff Stacy Williams said. "He did his job well; he would jump in and help when needed and always had a smile. He will be missed greatly here at the Sheriff’s office."
A memorial will be held Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, the department said.
The sheriff's office said its investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
